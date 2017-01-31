Top JUCO Offensive Tackle George Moore Commits To Oregon Ducks
Oregon Football received a commitment on the eve of National Signing Day from one of the top Offensive Tackles in the Country. Mario Cristobal came to Oregon as a top notch recruiter and he has worked his magic before the start of the most anticipated day of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Autzen Zoo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC