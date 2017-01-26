Three-Star Athlete Bruce Judson Picks...

Three-Star Athlete Bruce Judson Picks Oregon Over Oregon State

Three-star athlete Bruce Judson, a former Ohio State and South Florida commit, made his decision on Friday night to continue his football career at the University of Oregon, via a post on his Twitter account. He chose the Ducks over his other final school, Oregon State, after taking visits to both campuses within the last month.

