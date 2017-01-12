Thousand turn out for pro-immigrant r...

Thousand turn out for pro-immigrant rally

19 hrs ago

About 1,000 demonstrators marched around the Oregon Capitol Saturday, Jan. 14, in a show of protest against President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration. The more than 90-minute rally and march on a frigid day in the capital city drew Oregonians from as far as Medford.

