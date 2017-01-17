The Slants' trademark fight reaches the Supreme Court
The Portland group stood before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the culmination of a trademark fight that has taken years, thousands of dollars, and caught the attention of an NFL team and nationwide news. After two trademark applications were denied under the 1946 Trademark Act, also known as the Lanham Act, founder and bassist Simon Tam fought the decision: he has argued his group, an Asian-American band, is reclaiming the name as social commentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC