Ten Great American/Oregonian Beer Fest Factual Facts
In this world where Up can be Down, Black can be White, and a thimbleful of supporters can be stated as the largest crowd at an un-president-ted inauguration, must we adjust to this new era of #AlternativeFacts? John Lovegrove-the jovial Kiwi expat and beer lover who hit 77 Portland area breweries in a day because he'd crunched the numbers to show it was humanly possible-says no: numbers don't lie. Lovegrove has a keen sense for writing recipes for beer-among his half a dozen collaborations he helped make Feckin' Brewing's popular Top O' the Feckin' Morning coffee stout-and a keener ability to weave through the world of breweries.
