State seeking rivers to include in waterways program
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to help prioritize river segments for an ongoing study of candidates for the program, which protects a lake or river's natural resources, scenic values and recreation. Scenic waterway designations do not affect existing water rights, but designation does require landowners to notify the department of certain activities along the waterway.
