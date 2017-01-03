State government doesn't need more bu...

State government doesn't need more bureaucracy; protecting the Elliott: Letters to the editor

Public records plan: I don't believe Gov. Brown's plan to add another level of bureaucracy to the already large governmental bureaucracy would be helpful for promoting transparency in government . For the governor to appoint someone to ensure the governor's transparency is not the most cost effective, reliable or productive way.

