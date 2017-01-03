Snow, ice forcing closure of major ro...

Snow, ice forcing closure of major roads across Eastern Washington, Oregon

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Tri-Citians are being advised to hunker down for the weekend and stay off the roads with the forecast calling for more snow, along with sleet and freezing rain. However, Rob Brooks, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Pendleton, said weather spotters by Saturday afternoon were reporting one inch at Badger Canyon in Kennewick, two inches in Hermiston and three inches in Walla Walla.

