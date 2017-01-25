Search is over for inmates who escape...

Search is over for inmates who escaped minimum security prison

7 hrs ago

California authorities say they have captured the second of two inmates who walked away from a minimum security facility in Northern California. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 27-year-old Brian Schueren of Orange County was taken into custody without incident Wednesday near the Alder Conservation Camp.

