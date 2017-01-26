Protest disrupts light rail service a...

Protest disrupts light rail service at Portland airport

6 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Lucia Martinez, who organized the rally, marches with others demonstrating in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Dozens of demonstrators marched in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration into the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore.

