Preserving history
If you come from a farming family, or even just have a box of dusty old black and white photographs of your grandfather , Maureen Battistella wants to talk to you. A research anthropologist at Southern Oregon University, Battistella and SOU sociology professor emeriti Victoria Sturtevant will serve as co-investigators for the next seven months or so, collecting and preserving agricultural and logging family histories in Jackson and Josephine Counties thanks to a $12,000 Common Heritage grant recently awarded to SOU from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
