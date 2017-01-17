Portland Metro Friday Weather: Rainy with a high of 43; Winter weather advisory for the Gorge
Showers for Friday and steadier rain is forecast for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s. A series of low pressure systems are sending rain across the region for Friday, into Saturday and again on Sunday.
