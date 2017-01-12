Pickathon 2017 lineup announced

Oddball rockers Ty Segall and the Muggers perform a heavy set at the Sasquatch! music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, on May 28, 2016. The annual festival, held at Happy Valley's Pendarvis Farm, has announced its initial lineup: more than 40 acts ranging from indie heavy hitters Dinosaur Jr to UK icon Robyn Hitchcock.

