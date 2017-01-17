Oregon's top budget writers unveil proposal filled with painful cuts

Oregon's top legislative budget writers unveiled a plan Thursday to close a looming $1.8 billion shortfall by making cuts across state government -- a plan they hope lawmakers and voters will reject as unacceptable. The 2017-19 budget proposal could lead to teacher layoffs, university tuition hikes and kicking people off the state's Medicaid program, Sen. Richard Devlin, D-Tualatin , and Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene , said during a press conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.