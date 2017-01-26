Oregon's Prehistoric Gardens featured on Fox Business Network show
The Prehistoric Gardens, which features replicas of dinosaurs in a Southern Oregon Coastal woodsy setting, will be featured on the Fox Business Network reality series, "Strange Inheritance" on Monday, Jan. 30. Since 1955, travelers along the southern Oregon Coast have been lured in by the status of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex that guards the entrance to Prehistoric Gardens, located on Highway 101 south of Port Orford and north of Gold Beach. Inside, Prehistoric Gardens remains one of the most charming tourist stops in Oregon, a survivor of a simpler time when roadside attractions weren't the creation of distant corporations, but of individuals with a vision.
