Oregon's new concealed handgun policy raises Republican hackles
Oregon Republicans are criticizing a new policy that forbids most state employees with licenses to carry concealed handguns from bringing guns to work, except for state police and others whose jobs require it. The policy, put forth by Gov. Kate Brown's administrative department with her support, took effect Jan. 6 with little fanfare.
