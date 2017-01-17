Oregon's national monument fight is far from over

After years of planning, campaigning, feuding and finger-pointing, Oregon's fight over new national monuments seems to be coming to a close - for now. In his final days in office, President Barack Obama announced a massive expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southern Oregon last Thursday, but a proposal for a monument at eastern Oregon's Owyhee Canyonlands has run out of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.