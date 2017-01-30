Oregon's largest colleges and universities blast Trump travel ban
The presidents of Oregon's three largest public universities criticized President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travelers from seven majority Muslim nations as a blow to global scholarship, research and diversity at their respective campuses. "These orders lack detail, are being unevenly implemented, and have created anxiety, uncertainty and hardship among thoroughly vetted refugees, immigrants, those with green cards, and their families and friends," Ray said in a message to OSU students, faculty and staff.
