Oregonians need more transparency about potential conflicts of interest: Editorial agenda 2017
Conflict of interest questions surrounding Kristen Leonard, the governor's chief of staff, could provide Gov. Kate Brown with an opportunity to make her advisers' potential conflicts more easy for the public to understand and access. Kristyna Wentz-Graff/2016 Brown should take this chance to make another solid step down the path of transparency and post information from conflict of interest forms online, as the ethic commission does with financial disclosures.
