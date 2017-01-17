Oregon woman shares views of Women's March in Washington

Andrea Corradini traveled from Portland to Washington D.C. to add her voice to the hundreds of thousands participating in the Women's March on Saturday. An avid amateur photographer, Corradini agreed to share some of her photos with The Oregonian/OregonLive and she had this to say about her experience: "Many of the photos I see watching the news catch the overhead crowds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.