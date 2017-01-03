Oregon weekend forecast: Snow, freezing rain, ice
The National Weather Service says a storm is expected to hit the Eugene-Springfield area Saturday morning, with a mix of snow and freezing rain hitting an area that is recovering from its worst ice storm in decades. Snow and sleet are also in the forecast for northwest Oregon, possibly coating streets and sidewalks with a half-inch of ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC