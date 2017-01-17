Oregon university leaders send dire budget message to Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon higher education leaders stepped up the rhetoric Wednesday, saying Gov. Kate Brown's recommended budget plan for public universities would "ensure tuition increases that will make a college degree out of reach for many Oregonians." Thirty-three public university representatives - including the presidents of each of the seven universities and faculty union leaders and student representatives at various schools - signed a letter sent to state legislative leaders and Brown on Wednesday asking for more money.
