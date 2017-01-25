Oregon town fails to pass sanctuary city measure
Officials in the northwestern Oregon city of Forest Grove have shot down a proposal that would have given the town sanctuary status. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the City Council had a tie vote Monday, which means the designation failed.
