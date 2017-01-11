Oregon schools must make up lost school days -- or get a waiver
Given the spate of snow days they've called in December and January, Oregon schools are almost certain to have to tack more days onto the school year, which could mean eating into planned breaks, extending classes well into June, or both. In recent years, the state has gotten increasingly serious about ensuring students get all the teaching time they are guaranteed under state rules.
