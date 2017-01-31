Oregon radio talk show host offered a oeSkype seata at the White House
Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the Trump administration would add four "Skype seats" to open up press briefings to journalists who live outside of the Washington, D.C. area and to organizations that don't have credentials for the White House. The Oregonian reports Portland's conservative radio talk show host Lars Larson will join Wednesday's press briefing at the White House remotely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC