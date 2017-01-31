Oregon radio talk show host offered a oeSkype seata at the White House

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the Trump administration would add four "Skype seats" to open up press briefings to journalists who live outside of the Washington, D.C. area and to organizations that don't have credentials for the White House. The Oregonian reports Portland's conservative radio talk show host Lars Larson will join Wednesday's press briefing at the White House remotely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.