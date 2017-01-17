Oregon man admits groping 13-year-old girl on flight

An Oregon man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl on a flight from Dallas to Portland pleaded guilty Thursday, accepting an agreement with prosecutors that will require him to register as a sex offender for 15 years. Chad Camp, 26, was scheduled to be sentenced May 3 with a recommendation for a 14-month prison term and credit for time already served, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Edmonds said.

