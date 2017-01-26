Oregon governor, legislative leaders worry about budget gap
Oregon's governor and legislative leaders predicted a tough legislative session this year on Thursday because of budget deficits, while Democrats are also focused on insulating the state from President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, health care and other issues. These issues emerged during a forum organized in the Oregon State Capitol by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Thu
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|5
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC