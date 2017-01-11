Oregon Governor asks for $888 million in highway projects on first day of session
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has wasted no time showing where her transportation priorities are. On the first day of the session she published a bill for consideration in the Oregon Senate that lists 37 highway projects worth about $888 million dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
