Oregon GOP candidate caught taking food stamps after funding his own campaign

A former Republican Party U.S. Senate candidate in Oregon reportedly took food stamps while or shortly after funding his own campaign. The Register-Guard first revealed this week that Mark Callahan, who is currently running to be chairman of the Oregon GOP, received welfare benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

