Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Athlete Bruce Judson Jr Commits To Ducks
Oregon Football picked up a commitment from a second Running Back in two days and nabbed a recruit from Oregon State in the process. Gary Anderson and the Oregon State Beavers were also on the list for a Running Back, but Bruce Judson committed to Oregon on Friday.
