Oregon father, toddler missing after being to sea by wave

6 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

The Coast Guard says it's continuing to search for a father and his young son after a wave swept them to sea from an Oregon beach. The 31-year-old Eugene-area man and his 3-year-old son were walking on a beach about 2 miles north of Cape Blanco on the southern Oregon Coast just before 1 p.m. Sunday when the wave struck.

