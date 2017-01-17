Oregon faces obstacles expanding health insurance to all residents, study finds
Creating a Medicare-like public health insurance option for residents of Oregon may be the easiest system to extend health coverage to more people in the state, but other proposals such as single-payer plan or a system to provide limited private insurance to all residents would eventually cover more people, according to a new RAND Corporation study. However, while state officials have expressed interest in providing health insurance to more uninsured residents, such efforts may be harder if part or all of the federal Affordable Care Act is repealed as proposed by Congressional leaders and the incoming presidential administration, according to researchers.
