Oregon faces 90 percent reduction in federal timber money

A U.S. Forest Service program that infused rural communities with millions to make up for lost timber revenue is drying up, and that means Oregon will see a 90 percent reduction in the payments that have kept critical services afloat in many counties since environmental rules curtailed logging nearly 30 years ago. The Salem Statesman Journal reported Friday that the changes will impact more than 700 counties and 4,000 school districts in 41 states.

