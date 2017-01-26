Oregon Ducks hosting key visitors before Signing Day
The Oregon Ducks are hosting nine visitors this weekend, highlighted by Under Armour All-American tight end Josh Falo and four athletes from the state of Florida. Rivals three-star athlete Demetri Burch recently decommitted from South Florida recently, but is down to the Ducks and Bulls.
