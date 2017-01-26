Oregon bill would make it illegal to fire someone for off-duty marijuana use
Sarah Zielske and her dog, Zelda, shop together at Pure Green, one of a dozen marijuana shops dotting Northeast Sandy Boulevard, known informally as Portland's Green Mile. As Oregon marks the one-year anniversary of recreational marijuana sales, big questions remain about what cannabis industry will look like as it evolves and its impact on public health and the economy.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Thu
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|5
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
