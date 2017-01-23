Oregon and Arizona move into Top 10 of AP Top 25 rankings
The Pac-12 may not be as balanced as it has been in the past, but it's sure setting up to be pretty top heavy. This week in the AP Top 25 rankings, the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona Wildcats joined UCLA in the top 10, giving the conference three teams in the top 10 for the first time this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|2 hr
|CAS
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|_Susan_
|690
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC