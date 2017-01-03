Oregon allocates $5M for teaching Eng...

Oregon allocates $5M for teaching English as second language

Graduation rates and test results from 2015 and 2016 show that three-fourths of the state's ESL students aren't proficient in math, 60 percent can't read well by the end of middle school and one-third never graduate from high school, reported The Oregonian/OregonLive . The state is providing funding to the 40 districts it says have done the worst job of helping students learn English.

