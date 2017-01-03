Oregon allocates $5M for teaching English as second language

Graduation rates and test results from 2015 and 2016 show that three-fourths of the state's ESL students aren't proficient in math, 60 percent can't read well by the end of middle school and one-third never graduate from high school, reported The Oregonian/OregonLive . The state is providing funding to the 40 districts it says have done the worst job of helping students learn English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.