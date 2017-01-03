Oregon allocates $5M for teaching English as second language
Graduation rates and test results from 2015 and 2016 show that three-fourths of the state's ESL students aren't proficient in math, 60 percent can't read well by the end of middle school and one-third never graduate from high school, reported The Oregonian/OregonLive . The state is providing funding to the 40 districts it says have done the worst job of helping students learn English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC