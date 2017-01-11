On ObamaCare and Medicaid, let's learn from Oregon and pivot toward what's working
They were making calls to people who, thanks to the 2014 Medicaid expansion, were eligible for health coverage they could finally afford. Many of the new enrollees were so grateful to have health coverage-after years or even a lifetime of avoiding doctor visits they couldn't afford and relying on the emergency room-that they were moved to thank the workers who called to help them understand their benefits or choose a plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC