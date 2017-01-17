Obama Grants Clemency To 2 Oregonians
Kurt David Christensen of Portland is among 64 convicts Obama pardoned this week. Christensen went to prison in 2001 for possession and distribution of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC