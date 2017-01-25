Myrtle Creek teen to be crowned as 2017 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon queen on Jan. 28
The coronation of the 2017 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon queen will take place this Saturday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort to honor this year's queen, a South Umpqua High School junior from Myrtle Creek. The public is invited to participate in this fundraising buffet dinner and celebration event accompanied by other entertainment prior to the crowning of Queen Katie Sheely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|1 hr
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|5
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC