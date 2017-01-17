Most charges against Portland Trump p...

Most charges against Portland Trump protesters dropped

More than two months after 120 people were arrested in Portland's protests against the election of Donald Trump, criminal charges in most of the cases have been dropped. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports only a handful of demonstrators accused of violence or property destruction still face charges.

