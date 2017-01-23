Marlon Tuipulotu, Washington Huskies 5-star DT commit, flips to USC Trojans

For months, Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers fans desperately hoped 247Sports five-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu would reconsider his commitment to the Washington Huskies. On Monday, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Central High School standout did just that, flipping his commitment to the USC Trojans.

