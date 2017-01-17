Man suspected in death of Oregon depu...

Man suspected in death of Oregon deputy arrested in Mexico

Read more: The News-Review

The Oregon State Police says a man accused of killing a Marion County deputy and another man in a 2007 car crash has been arrested in Mexico. Police say Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio, now 29, was indicted in 2007 for two counts of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Deputy Kelly Fredinburg and Oscar Ascencio Amaya.

