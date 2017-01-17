Man suspected in death of Oregon deputy arrested in Mexico
The Oregon State Police says a man accused of killing a Marion County deputy and another man in a 2007 car crash has been arrested in Mexico. Police say Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio, now 29, was indicted in 2007 for two counts of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Deputy Kelly Fredinburg and Oscar Ascencio Amaya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|1 hr
|WhichWaysUp
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Sat
|_Susan_
|690
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC