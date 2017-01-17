Low wages, irregular schedules of Oregon's 'in-demand' jobs call for new labor laws
The four occupations projected to add the most jobs in Oregon are not only low wage, as recently reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive's Mike Rogoway , but also subject to new, irregular scheduling practices that make it impossible for employees to arrange regular childcare, attend school, obtain a second job, plan family activities or even get enough sleep. Retail sales, waiters and waitresses, cashiers and fast food jobs are forecasted to add more jobs in Oregon by 2024 than any other occupations, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
