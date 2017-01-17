Low wages, irregular schedules of Ore...

Low wages, irregular schedules of Oregon's 'in-demand' jobs call for new labor laws

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The four occupations projected to add the most jobs in Oregon are not only low wage, as recently reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive's Mike Rogoway , but also subject to new, irregular scheduling practices that make it impossible for employees to arrange regular childcare, attend school, obtain a second job, plan family activities or even get enough sleep. Retail sales, waiters and waitresses, cashiers and fast food jobs are forecasted to add more jobs in Oregon by 2024 than any other occupations, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... 28 min Solarman 4
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Sat _Susan_ 690
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC