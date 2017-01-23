Legislature could be forced into spec...

Legislature could be forced into special session over budget fight, Senate president says

Read more: OregonLive.com

In emotional remarks Monday, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney mourned the loss of Oregon leaders' ambition and work ethic and said he expects the Legislature will need a special session to balance its next budget. "We have until midnight July 10," the Salem Democrat and longtime leader of the state Senate told The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board.

