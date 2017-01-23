Legislature could be forced into special session over budget fight, Senate president says
In emotional remarks Monday, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney mourned the loss of Oregon leaders' ambition and work ethic and said he expects the Legislature will need a special session to balance its next budget. "We have until midnight July 10," the Salem Democrat and longtime leader of the state Senate told The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board.
