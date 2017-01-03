Lead found on Oregon armory floor where loophole lets kids play
A new inspection has found lead on the floor of the old Oregon National Guard armory in Ontario, in a room where young children continue to attend tumbling classes despite a halt in events at contaminated Guard buildings nationwide. The reading of 410 micrograms per square foot is more than 10 times higher than the Oregon Guard's safety standard.
