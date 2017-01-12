Las Vegas man's stolen tiny house recovered in Oregon - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST
A Las Vegas man is getting his home back after the tiny structure was stolen from an eastern Oregon truck stop in December. The East Oregonian reported Thursday that Lawrence Thomas' custom-built tiny home was found about a half a mile from where it was stolen in Hermiston in late December.
