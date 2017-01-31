Landlords promise lawsuit over propos...

Landlords promise lawsuit over proposed Portland tenant protections

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's proposed tenant protection rule up for vote Thursday could entangle Portland in a lawsuit that could block or delay some or all its provisions, attorney John DiLorenzo says. Multifamily NW, an association of companies that own or manage many homes and apartments in Portland, intends to sue the city if it passes an ordinance requiring landlords to help pay substantial moving costs for tenants whom they evict without cause or who say they must move as a result of a landlord increasing their rent by 10 percent or more in one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC