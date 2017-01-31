Landlords promise lawsuit over proposed Portland tenant protections
Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's proposed tenant protection rule up for vote Thursday could entangle Portland in a lawsuit that could block or delay some or all its provisions, attorney John DiLorenzo says. Multifamily NW, an association of companies that own or manage many homes and apartments in Portland, intends to sue the city if it passes an ordinance requiring landlords to help pay substantial moving costs for tenants whom they evict without cause or who say they must move as a result of a landlord increasing their rent by 10 percent or more in one year.
