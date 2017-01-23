Judge: Oregon Must Reinstate Workers'...

Judge: Oregon Must Reinstate Workers' Comp Agency CEO

Oregon's workers comp insurance agency must reinstate the chief executive it improperly fired in 2014, a judge has ruled. Marion County Judge Claudia Burton ruled the agency's board violated the state's open meetings law when it considered whether to oust John Plotkin in two private meetings.

