Judge: Oregon Must Reinstate Workers' Comp Agency CEO
Oregon's workers comp insurance agency must reinstate the chief executive it improperly fired in 2014, a judge has ruled. Marion County Judge Claudia Burton ruled the agency's board violated the state's open meetings law when it considered whether to oust John Plotkin in two private meetings.
