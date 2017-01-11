Josh Falo, nation's No. 2 TE and key ...

Josh Falo, nation's No. 2 TE and key Oregon Ducks target, sets decision date

Read more: The Oregonian

The Oregon Ducks have experienced a whirlwind recruiting cycle, thanks to an 4-8 season and the firing of Mark Helfrich/hiring of Willie Taggart. Since Taggart's hiring, both Tre McKitty , the nation's most offered tight end, and three-star prospect Moses Robinson-Carr have decommitted, and left the Ducks in a big hole.

